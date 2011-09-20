National Night Out 2017 The Corona Police Department invites you and your neighbors to be part of National Night Out (NNO) on August 1, 2017.

2017 Summer Concerts on the Green Enjoy an evening of cool tunes and refreshing rhythms at the City of Corona’s Annual Summer Concerts on the Green!

CoronaCA.gov to Streamline City Communication The new website has been restructured with residents in mind, making it easier than ever to access information.

Don't Stop Believin' in Corona Concerts on the Green As the City of Corona launched the first of their annual Summer Concerts on the Green, we unfortunately experienced a few technical difficulties with the contributing power source. Because of this, our first concert featuring DSB unexpectedly began approximately one hour behind schedule.

Corona Beautiful 2.0: Polishing the Crown Several years ago, City staff, residents, community organizations, and businesses came together in an effort called Corona Beautiful to clean up some of the City's oldest and most disadvantaged neighborhoods. This year, the City is reintroducing the project to four neighborhoods within the Grand Boulevard Circle. We are calling the effort “Corona Beautiful 2.0” and we are looking for volunteers to help "Polish the Crown".

An Evening with NYT Best Selling Author Mary Alice Monroe Join the Friends of the Corona Public Library (FOL) on Friday, July 28 as they welcome award-winning author and conservationist Mary Alice Monroe.

Fall 2017 – West Corona Little League The West Corona Little League is delighted to announce the upcoming Fall 2017 Player Evaluation and Registration Events! Registration runs through August 15, 2017

Hit and Run Injury Traffic Investigation The Corona Police Department is currently seeking information from the public regarding a hit and run traffic collision.

Fats, Oils, and Grease Did you know that any fats, oils, and grease that are washed down the drain can cause a blockage in the sewer system? Learn proper disposal tips to help ensure our sewer system operates effectively!

$13,000 in Fines Issued for Illegal Fireworks The City of Corona’s Police and Fire Departments had yet another busy year with illegal firework related incidents resulting in more than $13,000 in fines issued surrounding the Fourth of July holiday from July 1st through July 5th

Attend a Free DWP Facility Tour RSVP for the next tour on Saturday, September 16th!

STAR SPANGLED PET-ACULAR ADOPTION EVENT & SAFETY TIPS The Corona Animal Shelter is celebrating Independence Day with a special Pet Adoption event. What better way to kick off your celebration then by adopting your very own pet-triotic friend! Visit the Corona Animal Shelter Wednesday, June 28 through Monday, July 3

Ridgeline Park Splash Pad Opens July 3rd The City of Corona's Newest Splash Pad will open just in time to beat the heat of summer in Sierra Del Oro!

Homicide Suspect Arrested On Thursday, June 15, 2017, Corona Police detectives arrested 42-year-old Mark Aaron Brierley for the homicide of his ex-girlfriend, Sharmon Intili which occurred in 2016

Corona Residents Weigh in on their Priorities 70% of respondents say City provides better quality of life than surrounding communities, more than twice the number anticipated provide comprehensive input on priorities

Corona Cool Center Community Action Partnership of Riverside County is coordinating Cool Centers to provide drop-in sites for vulnerable individuals, seniors, the disabled, and others in need of temporary relief from the heat.

“Heroes in Action” Fundraiser Inspire Life Skills Training, Inc. invites the community to the upcoming “Heroes in Action” fundraiser on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at the Riverside Marriot Convention Center

Fireworks Illegal in Corona! Fines $500+ The City of Corona would like to remind everyone that it is illegal to possess, discharge or sell fireworks.

SummerFest at the Library! Kick off your summer at the Corona Public Library by signing up for the Summerfest 2017 and Summer Reading Program, online or in person.